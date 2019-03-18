VP Mike Pence to headline Graham’s SC re-election kickoff

Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to kick off his 2020 re-election effort with a little help from the Trump administration.

South Carolina’s senior senator announced Sunday he will host Vice President Mike Pence at a pair of campaign events on March 30.

The vice president will appear with Graham at a kickoff brunch in Myrtle Beach that morning, followed up with a reception later that day in Greenville.

Tickets for both events can be purchased for $20 on Graham’s website.

“I am honored to have Vice President Pence travel to South Carolina to support my campaign,” said Graham. “The vice president has been a strong ally and close friend in the efforts to confirm conservative judges like Brett Kavanaugh, strengthen our southern border, cut taxes, and rebuild our military.”

Pence’s early visit highlights the close relationship Graham has cultivated with President Donald Trump.

Graham has been targeted from the right because of his support for immigration reform that would allow undocumented immigrants to remain in the country, among other issues. But Pence’s visit showcases the senator’s connections to a president with high approval ratings among S.C. Republicans.

The vice president is returning to South Carolina for the second time in as many months. Pence was in Columbia in February to take a tour with Sen. Tim Scott of an area assisted by anti-poverty tax incentives included in Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul.