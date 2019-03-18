Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed two men riding a moped, SC cops say

A woman was charged Monday in a deadly crash over the weekend that the Florence Police Department called a hit-and-run in a news release.
Two men were killed early Saturday when the moped they were riding was hit by a silver Chevrolet Malibu, police said in the news release.
Terod Williams, 38, and Edward Beck, 50, were killed in the wreck that occurred after 3 a.m., according to the release.
The driver of the 2013 Chevy Malibu, later identified as Lauren Alexis Green, drove away from the scene even though her vehicle had “heavy front end damage,” police said in the news release.
The families of Williams and Beck said they “believe the men would have survived” if Green stopped and called 911, WPDE reported.
Police have been searching for the Chevy and found the vehicle while also identifying Green as the driver, according to the news release.
Green turned herself in Monday, police said in the release.
The 30-year-old Florence resident was taken to the Florence County Detention Center, where she was charged with two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, jail records show. No bond had been set as of Monday night.
The fatal crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information about it is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191.
