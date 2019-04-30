‘We still have no leads’: Mom, 1-year-old missing in South Carolina, family says

Kathryn Myers and 1-year-old Leslie Myers are missing, family says. Facebook

A 28-year-old woman and her baby have been missing since Saturday, according to Spartanburg, South Carolina police, WSPA reports.

Family members told police Kathryn Myers and her 1-year-old baby Leslie Myers have been missing since 10 a.m. Saturday, according to The Spartanburg Herald-Journal. Her cell phone is dead and she didn’t pack anything for herself or the baby before she went missing, police said, the newspaper reports.

“We still have no leads. I’ve been up all night trying to get media to put this out, esp since a baby is involved & it doesn’t appear she took anything for either of them,” Kimberly Kluge Davis, Myers’ sister-in-law, said on Twitter.

Myers’ mother, Laura Myers, told police “her daughter had recently been showing signs of paranoia and stress,” WYFF reports. She thought “she was being followed and that someone was watching her,” the police report said, according to the TV station.

“PLEASE help our family find our loved ones. We need the (community’s) help to find them, as they could’ve been in a wreck, or worse…Every hour that passes is one more where we could be closer to getting them help,” Davis told WSPA.

“She’s driving a 2010 Black Honda Accord with SC tag NLN170,” Davis said on Facebook.





Anyone with information can contact the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2222.

