Rock Hill teen accused of sex assault wanted bond. Here’s what happened

‘Worst nightmare’: teen accused of sexual assault near Winthrop denied bond A Rock Hill teen charged with sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint will remain jailed without bond, a judge has ruled. Terry Shaimek Tyler, 16, is accused of stealing the woman’s car after the sexual assault. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Rock Hill teen charged with sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint will remain jailed without bond, a judge has ruled. Terry Shaimek Tyler, 16, is accused of stealing the woman’s car after the sexual assault.

A Rock Hill teen charged with sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint will remain jailed without bond, a judge has ruled.

Terry Shaimek Tyler, 16, has been in a juvenile jail since shortly after the attack on Feb. 15. Tyler is accused of stealing the woman’s car after the sexual assault, according to prosecutor Sharon Ohayon, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Tyler is charged as an adult. He was arrested hours after the attack while driving the victim’s car, police and prosecutors said.

Tyler was in York County court Wednesday seeking bond.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ohayon said in court Wednesday that Tyler confessed to the crime to police after he was arrested.

Tyler is charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree, armed robbery, kidnapping, grand larceny of an automobile, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, court records show.





Police have surveillance video of Tyler during the incident in the stairwell of the victim’s apartment building with the gun, Ohayon said. The female victim was sexually assaulted outside the building, which is near Winthrop University, Ohayon said. Tyler is a threat to public safety because of the violence of the attack and should remain incarcerated without bond pending trial, Ohayon said.

“The facts of this case are particularly egregious,” Ohayon said. “This is every woman’s worst nightmare.”

The woman described as the victim was in court but did not speak. Tyler also did not speak.

Geoff Dunn, Tyler’s lawyer, said in court that Tyler is presumed innocent. Dunn said in court, Tyler gave a statement to police as a 16-year-old without his parents or a lawyer present.

“The cloak of innocence is still wrapped around his shoulders,” Dunn said.

Dunn asked for Tyler to be placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Circuit Court Judge Bill McKinnon denied bond.

“I find that he is an extreme danger to the community,” McKinnon said.





The assault happened around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 15 close to the Rose Street Apartments and Alumni Drive. The area is near the Winthrop campus.





Five minors in the car when Tyler was arrested were not charged and are not believed to have had any role in the attack, Ohayon said in court.





No trial date has been set.

Check back for updates.