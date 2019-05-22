South Carolina deputy fatally shoots man who stole truck, pointed a gun, sheriff says

A man suspected of stealing a truck pointed a gun at a deputy before the officer fatally shot him Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

The suspect knocked on the door of a house in Inman, South Carolina, just after 5 a.m. and pointed a gun at the homeowner, demanding the keys to the man’s truck, Spartangburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said, according to WYFF.

After the man stole the truck, someone at the house called 911, Fox Carolina reports.

A nearby deputy went to the scene, according to the TV station.

“This gentleman came here with a gun. He was in the vehicle when our officer approached him and he gave him some commands to put the gun down, then the suspect pointed the gun at the deputy, and the deputy did what he was supposed to do,” Wright said, according to Fox Carolina.

Wright said the suspect died, WYFF reported.

The deputy was not injured, according to The Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

“This guy got woke up early this morning with a gun pointed in his face. … I was proud of him because he didn’t shoot the bad guy too. He was just like, ‘Here take my truck,’” Wright told WSPA.

The sheriff did not release the name of the deputy or the suspect, WYFF reported.





South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting, the Herald-Journal reported, which is standard procedure when officers are involved in shootings.

