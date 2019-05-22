Mother charged with homicide months after 2-week-old baby dies, SC officials say

Brianna Lollis Anderson County Detention Center

A South Carolina mother was charged Tuesday in the death of her 2-week-old daughter earlier this year, according to authorities.

Brianna Lollis, 23, of Anderson, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Anderson County Detention Center records.

Lollis was arrested in the February death of her infant daughter in February, reports WYFF.

Two-week-old Paisleigh Izabellah Lollis died at her home Feb. 12, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said in a release Tuesday. The infant was found unresponsive by her parents and was not breathing. They called 911, and EMS pronounced the baby dead after arriving at the home, the coroner said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Months of investigation and additional testing by the coroner’s office, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Department of Social Services led investigators to determine that Paisleigh’s death was a homicide, the coroner said. The baby’s cause of death was not made available.

Lollis remains jailed.

South Carolina’s homicide by child abuse law has two subsections for sentencing. Under the first, a person faces a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison if they are found to have caused a child’s death while committing abuse or neglect, and the death occurs “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life,” according to the law.

Under the second subsection, the person faces up to 20 years if they knowingly aid and abet another person to commit child abuse that results in the death of a child, the law states.