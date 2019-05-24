2 shot in Chester; SC state agents, Chester police, sheriff investigating

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people were shot late Thursday in Chester in a shooting being investigated by local and state law enforcement, police said.

The victims in the shooting on Jeter Street were hurt, but their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams.

Williams declined to discuss details of the ages or genders of the victims, or other facts about the case.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we have our department and the sheriff’s office and SLED working together to solve this crime,” Williams said. “We are going to work together in these type of cases to make sure the public is safe.”

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said his office is assisting the Chester police with the investigation. Agents from the State Law Enforcement Division also responded to the shooting and are part of the probe into the incident, Dorsey said.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Dorsey said

Dorsey was sworn in as sheriff May 8 after suspended sheriff Alex Underwood was removed from office by Gov. Henry McMaster. Underwood and two deputies were indicted on charges of false arrest and conspiracy to cover up falsified records.

Dorsey vowed to work together with Chester and state police to improve public safety and public trust in law enforcement when he took over May 8.

In April, police in Chester investigated five gunshot victims in an 11-day span, officers said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



