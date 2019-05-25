South Carolina

A body was found in the woods of a SC County, authorities say

AIKEN COUNTY, SC

A body was found off a rural back road in Aiken County, according to authorities.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office said they’re investigating after they found a man’s corpse in the woods off Daisy Street, a dirt road in a sparsely developed area a few miles off Interstate 20 between Monetta and New Holland.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division found the body Friday around 9:30 p.m.. The person has not been identified, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry.

The authorities are treating the case as a suspicious death.

