Missing woman left without her phone and more, say SC cops who are investigating

A South Carolina woman has been missing for more than a week, causing her family to worry and the Union County Sheriff’s Office to say it is investigating her disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jessica Nichole Ashmore was last seen May 20, when she went for a walk, according to a news release.

The 33-year-old Pacolet resident was reported missing that day by her mother, an incident report shows.

According to the incident report, Ashmore “has disappeared for a few days before.” But this incident is different, according to a missing persons poster shared by the Sheriff’s Office, which said “no one has heard from her and we are all very worried.”

Ashmore left without her cellphone, purse and asthma inhaler, all of which were still at her home, the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

“She won’t go to the bathroom without her phone, so I know that she would come back for,” her mother, Angela Ashmore, said to WSPA.

The poster said Ashmore would not “leave her phone or inhaler behind and not find a way to call.”

Ashmore could be in the Union, Jonesville, Pacolet or Spartanburg areas, according to the poster.

The Sheriff’s Office described Ashmore as a 5-foot-5, 146-pound woman with blue eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on her back, according to the incident report.

Because this is an active investigation, the Sheriff’s Office would not say if it believes Ashmore ran away, or if there is suspicion foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Ashmore has been entered into the National Crime Information Center in an effort to track her down, according to the incident report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Union County Public Safety at 864-429-1713, or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

