Chesterfield County man struck and killed while crossing roadway, says highway patrol

A 61-year-old Pageland man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a car while attempting to cross U.S. 601, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and Chesterfield County Coroner.

Booker T. Miller, 61, of Pageland, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Kiser said.

Miller was walking northbound on U.S. 601 near Pageland and was trying to cross the highway when he was struck in the roadway by a vehicle traveling northbound in the fast lane, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday and remains under investigation, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones.

