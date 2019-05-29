SC high school lockdown lifted after student reported with gun, 2 detained, deputies say

Update: Two students were detained after deputies found a BB gun in a backpack, WSPA reports. The lockdown was lifted by 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Greenville News.

A high school in Greenville County, South Carolina is on lockdown after reports of a student with a gun on campus, WSPA reports.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching Berea High School after the department got a tip that a student may have a gun at the school, according to Fox Carolina.

Someone told a school resource officer that a “student had a gun at about 11:15 a.m., but when the officer went to where the student was supposed to be, he was gone,” WYFF reports.

School spokeswoman Beth Brotherton told the Greenville News that the school is asking parents to stay away from the campus for now. “Let deputies and school do what they are trained to do,” she told the newspaper.