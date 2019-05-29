Fire destroys possible stash house tied to Brittanee Drexel disappearance

10 years later: FBI investigators discuss Brittanee Drexel case FBI officials speak about the status of the investigation into Brittany Drexel's disappearance. April 25, 2019 marks 10 years since Drexel was last seen walking out of a Myrtle Beach, Ocean Boulevard hotel. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FBI officials speak about the status of the investigation into Brittany Drexel's disappearance. April 25, 2019 marks 10 years since Drexel was last seen walking out of a Myrtle Beach, Ocean Boulevard hotel.

An abandoned home that belonged to the family of a suspect in Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance burned down on Saturday evening.

FBI officials did not immediately respond to see if the property is one of the “stash houses” that was searched for clues to her disappearance.

The blaze was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday at 1819 Old Collins Creek Road in McClellanville, South Carolina, said Chief Mike Bowers with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District.

The road is south of where federal and local investigators searched for clues in Drexel’s case in 2016.

Fire crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. Bowers said the house had no power and built 80 years ago.

The cause of the blaze remains undetermined and under investigation, Bowers said, but there were no apparent signs of arson. He added it was suspicious as the property was abandoned, had no power and still caught fire.

The property belonged to the Taylor family, Bowers said. FBI investigators called Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance. Taylor is in jail on unrelated charges.

Jailhouse informants said they saw Drexel at a “stash house” in McClellanville in the days after her disappearance. Drexel came to the Myrtle Beach area from New York in April 2009 for spring break, unbeknownst to her mother. She was last seen leaving the Blue Water Resort on April 25.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

One of those jailhouse informants, Taquan Brown, told The Sun News he saw Drexel being sexually assaulted at a McClellanville area building. He said days later he was outside when he heard the gunshots that killed Drexel.

FBI investigators said they believe Drexel’s remains were placed in an alligator pit.