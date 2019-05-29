Columbia 20-year-old drowned at apartment complex pool, coroner says

A 20-year-old Columbia man drowned at an apartment complex swimming pool.

A 20-year-old Columbia man drowned in a swimming pool at a South Carolina apartment complex Tuesday night, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

After jumping into the pool at Hunters Ridge Apartments, Keshawn Deion Parler was “experiencing difficulty,” and “had to be pulled from the pool,” Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. The apartment complex is near the intersection of St. Andrew’s Road and Broad River Road.

Parler was taken to an area hospital, where died at 9:45 p.m., less than an hour after jumping into the pool, according to the news release.

After performing an autopsy, Watts said the cause of death was Asphyxiation due to drowning.

The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office.

