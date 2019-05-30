A young bald eagle was hurt, disoriented in the road. SC rangers rushed to the rescue

South Carolina State Parks

A young bald eagle was hurt and in the road, a caller told park rangers, according to South Carolina State Parks.

“The bird was injured and disoriented and appeared it could have been hit by a car,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Our rangers took action and they were able to corral the bird into a carrier.”

Rangers at Santee State Park called the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to come get the bald eagle. “We are hoping that the eagle can fully recover after treatment,” the post said.

“Santee State Park is a nesting site for bald eagles,” the department said.

The park has about 2,500 acres along Lake Marion, between Columbia and Charleston, according to the department.

