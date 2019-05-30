Fourth arrest made after 72-year-old SC man beaten with golf club, robbed, cops say

David Johnson Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A fourth person has been charged in the robbery of a 72-year-old man, who was beaten with a golf club in his South Carolina home last month, according to law enforcement.

David Johnson, 22, of Orangeburg, was arrested Tuesday in Thomson, Ga., the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“This man was trying to do a good deed for one of these individuals,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said after Johnson’s arrest.. “It turns out, however, she was part of a group who were planning to rob him.”

Johnson is the fourth person charged in the April 18 attack that began when another suspect, 25-year-old Kayla Beason, called the victim and said that her grandparents kicked her out and that she needed a place to stay, according to the incident report. When Beason got to the victim’s home, she told him she wanted a ride to another location.

The victim drove Beason to Rivelon Road to meet some friends, and he told deputies that they saw two men and a woman sitting in a car there, according to the report. Beason told the victim she left her cellphone at his house, and he took her and the second woman to his home. At the house, when the victim went to open his basement door, two unknown attackers grabbed him.

One of the attackers started hitting the man with a golf club all over his body, and he recalled hearing one of the men threaten to kill him and his family if he called the police, according to the report. Deputies wrote in the report that the attackers took $8,000 cash, a bag of coins valued at $5,000, a rifle, two shotguns and a .32-caliber gun.

The victim told deputies he initially was too afraid to report the attack, and spent the night at his son’s house. The next morning, he went back to his home, which was ransacked, and found damage to his door and a bullet hole in a window, the report states.

Deputies say the victim had minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Since the violent burglary, deputies have charged Beason with armed robbery, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office. Quachelle Ihenetu, 19, of Orangeburg, also is charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy, along with kidnapping and accessory before the fact to a felony.

Kenneth Gregg, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, armed robbery, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.