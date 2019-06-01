South Carolina
Someone shot at his home, so he decided to shoot at a marked patrol car, SC cops say
A 19-year-old Gaston man is accused of firing multiple shots at a marked Lexington County deputy’s patrol vehicle, with the officer nside.
Aaron Franklin Lyn Aycock was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to a press release. He told deputies he shot at the patrol car “in response to someone shooting at his home,” according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting happened early Sunday as the deputy, who is unnamed in the release, was approaching a home on Casa Dell Road in Gaston to conduct a property check. The bullets hit the ground in front of the deputy’s car.
“We’re very glad the deputy wasn’t hurt,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Even a simple property check in the middle of the night can turn into something very serious.”
Jail records indicate Aycock has posted bond.
