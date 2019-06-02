Shaw Air Force Base mourning third airman death in two weeks

A senior airman stationed at South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base died Saturday — the third death of a Shaw airman in two weeks, according to officials.

Senior Airman Aaron Hall, 30, died Saturday morning from health complications at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, according to a release Sunday morning from Shaw Air Force Base. The release did not give a specific cause of death.

Hall served as a 20th CMS Electronic Warfare Systems journeyman and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 2015, according to the release. He had been stationed at Shaw since March 2018.

“Aaron was more than just our coworker, he was our teammate and our friend,” Maj. Jake Schillinger, 20th CMS commander, said in the release. “Each of us is feeling the hurt that comes along with such a painful loss. Aaron was the type of Airman who lit up every room he entered with his smile and positive approach to life. He carried such a presence in our squadron and his absence will not go without a great deal of anguish in the coming days, weeks and months. As you can imagine, this has been a heartbreaking week for the 20th CMS. We are grieving alongside all those who loved and cherished Aaron.”

Hall was the third Shaw airman to die in two weeks.

Senior Airman Jose Llanes was found dead of an apparent suicide May 21, three days after going missing, and Senior Airman Amalia Joseph died of health complications a week ago.



