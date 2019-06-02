South Carolina
14-year-old girl kidnapped from bus stop, raped at gunpoint by two teens, SC cops say
Two teenagers are in jail after being charged with kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from a South Carolina bus stop and raping her at gunpoint, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
Denzell Xavier Furlow, 18, and Davionne Allen Towns, 17, were arrested in the abduction and sexual assault that occurred on March 22, WCSC reported.
The 14-year-old was reported missing by a parent after she had not been at school that day, according to WCIV.
The sheriff’s office said the girl was found the next day at a business complex on the Savannah Highway, per WCBD.
She told investigators she was waiting at a West Ashley bus stop when she was kidnapped “by three ... males,” who took turns sexually assaulting her while she was held at gunpoint, WCIV reported.
The sex crimes took place in an apartment on Ashley Hall Road, according to WCBD.
After suspects were identified, members of the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals arrested Furlow and Towns, who are both charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping, per WCSC. Towns is also facing a possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge, according to the TV station.
Furlow is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center after his bond was set at $300,000 on the combined charges, jail records show.
The 17-year-old Towns is not in the jail’s inmate database, and information on his status was unavailable.
There is no word if a third suspect has been charged, but the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and asks anyone with information about the incident to call 843-202-1700, or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
