Gas prices could dip below $2 a gallon in some states — including SC, company says

A customer pumps fuel at the Shell station on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, SC. jlee@thesunnews.com

Gas prices in some southern states — which already have the cheapest gasoline prices in the country — could drop below $2 per gallon in the coming weeks, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices are down for the fourth straight week to $2.81 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that provides real-time information on fuel prices.

In South Carolina, the average price for gas was $2.46 immediately after the Memorial Day, AAA of the Carolinas reported last week. Gas prices in the Palmetto State Tuesday were as low as $2.08 per gallon in Anderson.

“More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in the release.

The drop in prices was prompted by worries over President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on China and Mexico, according to DeHaan.

“While there may be volatility and a return to higher prices should Trump make a deal to avoid tariffs on both the countries, for now, it’s going to be a big win at the gas pump with prices in most areas likely to fall notably in the week ahead,” DeHaan said.

In Columbia, the lowest gas prices Tuesday were in the northeast area, with $2.24 at the Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive and $2.27 at both the Murphy Express on Ricky Lane near Clemson Road and the Circle K on Lucy Lane near Clemson Road.