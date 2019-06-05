Started but didn’t finish at York Tech? Rock Hill college’s new program can help

The Reconnect with York Tech program allows students who started at the school but never finished to re-enroll. File photo. Special to The Herald

Students who did not finish at York Technical College have a second chance.

The Reconnect with York Tech program allows students who started at the school but never finished to re-enroll, according to a release from the college. Participants will receive financial support and aim to complete a chosen program in one year or less.

Designed on a model used in Tennessee, York Tech is offering credit and non-credit programs and reviews additional college credit or workforce experience that may apply, the release states.

Program options include certificate, diploma or degree paths that can be completed in 12 to 15 months, according to the school. Students can enroll in online classes, traditional on-campus classes or a hybrid.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Students may pursue their previous major if the program can be completed within a year, according to York Tech.

“The Tennessee model motivated us to design our own program that provides the access and support working adults need to complete their studies, and ultimately impact their economic mobility as citizens,” Monique Perry, associate vice president for enrollment management, said in a statement. “We want all former students who didn’t finish to know it’s never too late to come back and re-enroll at York Tech.”

Program requirements are:

Must maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average.

Must be a resident of York, Chester or Lancaster counties.

Must be a former or inactive York Technical College student and must not have attended York Tech in the past two semesters.

Must be eligible for the South Carolina Lottery Tuition Assistance Program and complete the FAFSA financial aid process.

Must not have earned an associate’s degree or higher to be eligible for programs other than certificate only.

Must be able to enroll in at least six credit hours.

Must complete chosen program in 12 months.

Must complete Reconnect with York Tech application.

Students could receive a grant to cover remaining tuition and fees after federal or state financial aid is awarded, according to the school.

“I am excited that our focused work in support of student retention and completion provides a great platform for this new program. Former students will find new innovations such as flexible scheduling, shorter class terms, supplemental instruction, accelerated pathways, and focused advising to support their success,” York Technical College President Greg Rutherford said in a statement.

Registration is open for summer and fall classes.

For more information, visit yorktech.edu/reconnect or call 803-327-8008 or 1-800-922-8324.