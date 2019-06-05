Mother, daughter rescued in tubing accident have ‘traumatic injuries,’ SC officials say

A photo from the Oconee County parks department shows the Chauga River at Chau Ram Park, near where rescuers pulled a mother and daughter from the river with traumatic injuries. Oconee County

A mother and daughter got stuck in a rapid while tubing in Upstate South Carolina, WYFF reports.

It took rescuers two hours to rescue the pair from the white water, and they suffered “traumatic injuries,” according to the TV station.

Both were airlifted to separate hospitals after rescuers on the Chauga River finally got them out of the water Tuesday afternoon, Fox Carolina reports.

“Officials said the mother and child were tubing together, hit a small rapid, then landed wrong on a rock causing injury,” according to Fox Carolina.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young family involved in today’s incident. Good job to Westminster Fire & Rescue, Special Rescue Team, GHS/Prisma EMS for a quick response and incredible care,” Oconee County Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

Rescuers responded to the Chau Ram County Park in the western-most corner of South Carolina, according to an earlier Fox Carolina story.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King told WYFF the mother and her daughter “went over rapids that pushed them underwater into a rock at the bottom.” It took 25 first responders about two hours to pull the two from the river, he told the station.

Chau Ram Park is “at the confluence of Ramsey Creek and the Chauga River,” according to the county. The park is near the state’s border with Georgia, west of Clemson University.

