2 men playing with a gun nearly shot a child, SC police say

Braden Powell, pictured, is wanted by police in Wellford, SC, in connection with an incident during which a child was nearly shot while Powell and another man played with a gun, according to police. Wellford Police Department/Facebook

One man has been arrested and another is wanted by police in connection with an incident during which a child was nearly shot while the two men played with a gun, according to police in South Carolina.

The incident happened Friday at Monarch Apartments in Wellford, which is about 11 miles west of Spartanburg, according to the Wellford Police Department.

Two men were “playing with a hand gun” with the gun discharged, police said. The bullet went through the wall of the apartment, “coming close to hitting a small child,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One of the men, Courtney Carrmel Jenkins, was arrested at the apartment complex on charges of malicious injury to real property and violation of a city ordinance, according to the police department.

The second suspect, Braden Powell, is wanted on charges related to the incident. A description of Powell was not available.

Police say both suspects will face additional charges once the investigation is complete.