After killing Columbia woman, SC man turns gun on himself, Richland County coroner says

A Columbia woman was fatally shot Saturday by a Greenville man who then killed himself, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

The shooting took place at a home in the 400 block of Summit Townes Way where Nivia N. Johnson lived, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. That is near the Village at Sandhill shopping center.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies went to the home around 8 p.m. after being asked to make a welfare check, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies found the 38-year-old Columbia woman dead at the home, according to the Coroner’s Office. An autopsy showed Johnson had been been shot multiple times in the upper body, Watts said.

Sheriff’s deputies said they also found a man’s body, who was identified by the coroner as David C. Bailey.

The 39-year-old Greenville man’s “cause of death was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” Watts said in the news release.

Watts ruled the deaths a murder-suicide, and the case is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

