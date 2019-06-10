South Carolina

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson

Here’s what a 4.2-magnitude earthquake looks like on camera

Surveillance video shows a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rocking a fire station in Edmond, Oklahoma, at 9:56 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Originally, the earthquake was measured to be a 4.4; however, it was later downgraded to 4.2. By
Up Next
Surveillance video shows a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rocking a fire station in Edmond, Oklahoma, at 9:56 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Originally, the earthquake was measured to be a 4.4; however, it was later downgraded to 4.2. By

A small earthquake was reported near Clemson early Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported just before 3 a.m. not far from Reed Creek, Ga., about 17 miles from Clemson and 18 miles from Anderson, according to the geological survey. It registered a 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.

That magnitude of earthquake is “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.

The largest earthquake in the inland area of the Carolinas was a magnitude 5.1 in 1916.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

  Comments  