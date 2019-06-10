Fort Mill mom on probation for child neglect left meth near kids, Tega Cay police say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A Fort Mill mother has been arrested after leaving meth in a vehicle with two young children, police said.

Taylor Lind Robinson, 26, faces two counts of felony child neglect and one count of possession of methamphetamine, said Capt. James Patterson of the Tega Cay Police Department.

Robinson was in a convenience store Saturday with the children when a Tega Cay officer saw Robinson yelling at them near the front of the store, a police report shows. Police identified Robinson as the mother of the children, are ages 5 and 7.

As the officer talked to Robinson, the children were in and out of the vehicle several times, the report stated. When police searched the vehicle, meth and a pipe were found in a cup holder, officers said.

“It is believed that the children could have easily handled the methamphetamine and meth pipe which could have caused them bodily harm,” the report stated.

Police called S.C. Department of Social Services and released the children to a family member, officials said.

In May 2018, Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in jail and two years probation after pleading guilty in York County criminal court to two counts of child neglect, court and police records show.

Law enforcement officers in York County have charged at least 20 parents with neglect since July 2018 after children were exposed to drugs or tested positive for narcotics, court and police records show.

Robinson remains in the York County jail under a $25,000 bond, records show.