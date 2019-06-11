Hilton Head man out on bail for child sex crime wanted again for teen assault, police say

A 23-year-old Hilton Head Island man who was released from jail in May on charges that included criminal sexual conduct with a minor is now wanted by deputies in a separate incident during which a teenager was beaten on June 3, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Aaron Greene — who has a history of drug, assault and fleeing to evade police charges in Beaufort County — was charged in early March with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 years old; first-degree manufacture, distribution of cocaine; and fleeing to evade, according to Beaufort County court records.

Greene was released from jail May 15 after posting a $50,000 surety bond for the sexual battery charge, according to court records.

Less than three weeks after posting bond, Greene is accused of assaulting a teenager on June 3 at a mid-island Hilton Head home, according to an incident report. He is wanted for third-degree assault and battery by a mob, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

On top of the counts he is facing, Greene’s criminal record dates back to 2015 and includes about a dozen charges in Beaufort County for incidents involving drugs, assault and battery and evading police, according to court records.

In 2016, he allegedly “rammed a patrol vehicle, sped away and ran from his disabled vehicle when deputies tried to serve him with two warrants,” The Island Packet previously reported. He was charged with fleeing to evade arrest, first-degree assault and battery, and loitering in that incident.

SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

In 2017, Greene allegedly led police on a foot chase after he was stopped in his vehicle, the Packet previously reported. He was charged with evading arrest and first-degree manufacture, distribution of cocaine for the drugs police found in his vehicle when he was stopped.

He served less than two years in total prison time for all of the 2016 and 2017 charges.

Greene now faces 20 years in prison for the felony charge of sexual assault involving a minor and a year for the assault and battery by a mob charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on Greene’s location is encouraged to contact Investigator Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.



