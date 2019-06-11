Why one North Myrtle Beach parking lot will be without a handicap ramp this summer

City officials looking to improve private lots City officials have received several complaints from tourists over private parking lots in downtown Myrtle Beach, and now council is working to combat misleading and changing rates by displaying a sign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City officials have received several complaints from tourists over private parking lots in downtown Myrtle Beach, and now council is working to combat misleading and changing rates by displaying a sign.

One beach access parking lot in North Myrtle Beach will be without a handicap ramp this summer.

As the city prepares to launch its paid parking season this weekend after months of renovations to lots between 6th Avenue North and 18th Avenue North to create over 200 parking spaces, it announced Tuesday afternoon that plans to construct a handicap ramp on 8th Avenue North will be halted until further notice.

Permanent handicap structures at the 8th Avenue North and 12th Avenue North street ends were removed when construction began in April.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The City developed a variety of designs and, unfortunately, they resulted in less than two feet of clearance from the top of the dune to the bottom of the structure,” a news release states. “Two feet is the minimum clearance by SCDHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control).”

Contractors work to expand beach parking in North Myrtle Beach on twelve parking lots from 6th Avenue North to 18th Avenue North at Ocean Boulevard. Apr 08, 2019. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

According to the release, the clearance is dictated by the required incline of the temporary ramp and the required placement of resting areas every 30 feet. The city will be required to apply for a SCDHEC permit to replace the 8th Avenue North handicap ramp this winter.

However, two temporary handicap ramps will be installed at 10th Avenue North and 12th Avenue North, with the former constructed first and the latter built after. According to the city, work on the 10th Avenue ramp will begin this week with construction lasting about a week.





The city’s paid parking season will begin Saturday through Oct. 31, with parking carrying a $2 per hour fee.





For more information, visit www.nmb.us or www.parknorthmyrtlebeach.com.