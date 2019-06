South Carolina F-35 fighter jet from South Carolina flies over White House for Polish President’s visit June 12, 2019 03:37 PM

A F-35 stealth fighter jet from Beaufort, SC flew over the south lawn of the White House on June 12 . The flyover was in honor of Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit. The Polish government is in the process of purchasing new F-35s from the U.S.