Three Indian Land subdivisions, more than 1,000 homes. When neighbors get their say.

Subdivisions accounting for more than 1,000 new homes are up for public hearing in Lancaster County.

Developers are looking for subdivision approvals for the 383-home Harris Mill and 177-home Patterson Preserve projects in Indian Land. Also, Avondale developers want to add another 20 homes to an already approved subdivision. The change would bring Avondale to 511 homes.

Lennar Carolinas wants 383 lots on 320 acres for Harris Mill. The project is at the intersection of Henry Harris and Green Pond roads, just off Jim Wilson Road. Lots would be at least 10,000 square feet and 70 feet wide. The project spans both sides of Henry Harris, with about 60 homes on the southwest side.

A site plan shows access off Henry Harris. There are six cul-de-sacs, an amenity area and wetlands shown. The project has almost 65 acres of open space.

Patterson Preserve would add 177 lots — four fewer than the developer proposed in April — at Barberville and Harrisburg roads. Raleigh, N.C.-based Exeter Development Co. has 103 acres there. The plan involves road improvements on Harrisburg and Barberville roads, along with Fort Mill Highway. Construction is planned in two phases.

Lots would be at least 55 feet wide and 7,425 square feet. Plans are for about a third of the lots each at 55, 65 and 75 feet wide. Patterson Preserve plans 50 acres of open space.

D.R. Horton has the almost 167-acre Avondale project. The additional 20 lots would allow for 366 homes and 145 apartments. Avondale is on Calvin Hall Road.

All three projects are up for public hearing June 18. The Lancaster County planning commission meets at 6 p.m. at the county administration building, room 224 at 101 N. Main St., Lancaster.