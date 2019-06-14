2 SC police officers injured, hospitalized in interstate wreck

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two South Carolina police officers have been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 26 Friday morning.

A car ran into the back of a Goose Creek patrol car around 8:20 a.m., WCSC-TV reports. The patrol car then ran into the back of the cars in front of it. Both officers inside the patrol car were injured and taken to the hospital.

In total, four cars were involved in the collision near mile marker 211 in the eastbound lane of I-26. No other drivers were injured in the collision, and no tickets have been issued, according to WCBD-TV.

The extent of the injuries to the two police officers is unknown. S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW