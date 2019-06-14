He promised her shelter and money. He forced her into sex for money, deputies say

Gino Smith Lexington County Detention Center

Lexington County sheriff’s deputies say a man threatened a woman and forced a woman to perform sex acts for money.

Deputies charged Gino Smith, 43, with trafficking in persons after a May 12 arrest.

That’s when sheriff’s deputies responded to a hotel off Saint Andrews Road for a trespassing call.

“As the deputy talked to the victim, it became obvious Smith was controlling her and forcing her to do these things against her will,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in a press release.

Deputies transported the woman for medical treatment. They later arrested Smith at a nearby restaurant.

Smith “used force and fraud to make the victim engage in commercial sexual activity,” Koon said, trafficking her in three separate locations in Lexington County last month.

“He promised her shelter and money but ended up forcing her by threats of physical harm to provide sexual services to other men for money, which he profited from,” Koon said.

Smith is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.