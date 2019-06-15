Part of SC highway named after fire chief killed nearby

Part of a South Carolina highway has been named after a fire chief killed at a crash scene last year.

The Herald reports a stretch of S.C. 5 in Lancaster County from the Catawba River bridge bordering York County to U.S. 521 is now named the "Dennis C. Straight Memorial Highway."

The 59-year-old Straight was hit by a vehicle and died Nov. 7 while working a wreck near that intersection.

Straight was assistant chief at the Van Wyck station at the time he died. He was a volunteer for more than 20 years with the Charlotte Road/Van Wyck department that serves much of the Indian Land and middle areas of Lancaster County, between Lancaster and the North Carolina border.

A marker in downtown Lancaster also added Straight's name Thursday.