SC governor tries to solve flooding in short and long term

Gov. Henry McMaster is heading to a South Carolina town devastated by flooding twice in three years to try to help make things better in the short and the long term.

McMaster plans to start his Saturday in Nichols with other volunteers cleaning trash and debris out of drainage ditches that may have made the river flooding in the town worse from heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Then McMaster will hold a meeting of his South Carolina Floodwater Commission at 10 a.m. at Nichols Town Hall.

The commission is trying to solve a number of flooding issues in South Carolina from river flooding that destroyed Nichols twice to regular tidal flooding that happens in Charleston.