Rock Hill man wanted for kidnap, beating woman caught week later by alert officer

A Rock Hill man wanted by police for kidnapping and beating up his ex-girlfriend was caught Sunday by a patrol officer who saw a truck with a suspended license plate.

Jessie Burris Jr., 54, is accused of kidnap and domestic violence of a woman on the afternoon of June 9. The woman was found at a gas station in Rock Hill with injuries to her head and body after Burris refused to let her run away to seek help, a Rock Hill Police Department report stated.

The woman was found shaking and appeared to be going into shock from the beating, police said.

Burris had fled the scene by the time police arrived. Detectives later obtained arrest warrants against Burris.

A week later, around 4 a.m. Sunday, a patrol officer stopped a truck driven by Burris because of a suspended license tag, reports show. Burris also was driving without a license, police said.

The officer then found Burris was wanted for kidnapping and domestic violence and arrested Burris.

Burris is being held at the York County jail under a $200,000 bond.