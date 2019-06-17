Body found in truck at Rock Hill convenience store near I-77, police say

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle near Interstate 77.

Officers were dispatched around 8 a.m. Monday to the Pilot convenience store/gas station on Anderson Road, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Responding officers found a person dead in a truck, Bollinger said. Foul play is not suspected, Bollinger said.

“It appears the person had been there for a period of time,” Bollinger said. “We are investigating the death at this point.”

Officers believe the death may have been a suicide, Bollinger said. A note was found at the scene, he said.

The location is near Exit 77 off I-77.

Police have not said if the deceased is a man or a woman.

Check back for updates on this developing story.