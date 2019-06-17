Driver charged with DUI in crash that killed 2 already facing attempted murder charges

Carnelius Joseph Floyd has been chared with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Troopers have charged a man with two counts of felony DUI in a weekend crash that killed two men on Interstate 20 in Richland County.

Carnelius Joseph Floyd was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday. He was placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The 28-year-old Kingstree man was denied bond, WIS reported, and jail records show Floyd remains behind bars.

Floyd is facing attempted murder charges, among other crimes, from a 2018 shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED.

Highway Patrol said Floyd was driving a vehicle Saturday around 9:30 p.m. when he hit and killed two men who were changing a tire on the side of I-20, near mile marker 84 in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers said a van was parked in the emergency lane, and that a Jeep was parked behind the van. The third vehicle, driven by Floyd, crashed into the back of the Jeep, pushing it into the van and killing 45-year-old Andrew Reeser and 49-year-old Brian Kinney Walker, both of Richland County.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Reeser died at the scene, and Walker was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, where he died just before 10:45 p.m. Autopsies indicated both men died of multiple blunt force injuries from being hit by the vehicle, Watts said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Floyd faces up to 25 years in prison on each count, under South Carolina law.

In January 2018, Floyd was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and simple possession of marijuana, the Lake City Police Department said on Facebook. Those charges were from a shooting in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree store, according to the post.

Records from SLED show the charges from the Jan. 20, 2018 shooting have not been resolved.

