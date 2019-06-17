1 dead, four hurt in crash on I-77 in York County near Rock Hill, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person has been killed and four hurt in a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill, emergency officials said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 81 of the northbound side of I-77, according to troopers with S.C. Highway Patrol. One person died, troopers said.

Four other people were injured in addition to the fatality, said deputy chief Trey Hovis of the Rock Hill Fire Department.

The name of the person killed has not been released. York County Coroner officials are on the scene.

Part of the road was blocked for more than an hour as a helicopter landed for airlift transport of a patient, Hovis said. The other people hurt were transported by ground medical assistance, Hovis said.

Some of the northbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour as officials worked the wreck.

Check back for updates.