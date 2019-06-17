Pastor was one of 2 SC men changing tire when killed by driver charged with DUI

Brian Walker was killed when he was hit by a car driven by a man charged with DUI. GoFundMe Screen Grab

Two Richland County men were killed Saturday night as they changed a tire on a disabled van that was hit by a man who has been charged with DUI.

Andrew Reeser, 45, and Brian Kinney Walker, 49, were identified as the men who were killed, said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, The State reported.

Reeser, was referred to as Drew in his obituary, which said he was “a loving, caring, and selfless father, husband, son and uncle (who) was known for always having a smile on his face.”

A service celebrating Reeser will be held Tuesday at New Kirk Presbyterian Church in Blythewood, the obituary said. He’s survived by a wife and daughter.

Walker was a pastor at Bennettsville First Church of the Nazarene, according to a post on the church’s Facebook page. He previously was pastor at Columbia’s Grace Church of the Nazarene.

Walker is survived by his wife and four children, according to a fundraiser set up to support them. His wife, three of the kids, and their two dogs were with Walker when he and Reeser were killed, per the GoFundMe.

Walker’s wife and eldest daughter were injured in the wreck and taken to an area hospital, according to the fundraiser.

The injuries were suffered when they were taking a van to the Bennettsville church, but they were not serious, WIS reported.

Walker was changing a tire on the side of Interstate 20 with Reeser’s help, per the fundraiser.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the van was parked in the emergency lane, and Reeser’s Jeep was parked behind it when a third vehicle, driven by Carnelius Joseph Floyd, crashed into the back of the Jeep, pushing it into the van and killing the men, The State reported.

Watts said Reeser died at the scene, but Walker was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, where he died just before 10:45 p.m., according to The State.

The woman who started the GoFundMe said she received “a call at 1:30 a.m. Father’s Day morning that (the Walkers’) dad did not make it.”

Floyd was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after his bond was denied, according to The State.

“Pray for Patty in the loss of her husband and their children in the loss of their father, and the rest of their family who all need peace and comfort from God,” the church said in the Facebook post.

The Rev. Samuel Flores worked with Walker and said, “His love for people was just so incredible. He was a man who really cared and loved all kinds of people,” WLTX reported.

A funeral service for Walker will be held Friday at Columbia First, the church said on Facebook.

