6 teens charged in armed robbery at Lake Murray dock, Lexington County deputies say

Six teenagers were charged in an armed robbery at a Lake Murray boat dock Sunday, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near Rocky Point Recreation Area in Chapin, the sheriff’s department said.

“The victims were waiting at the dock to load a boat when six teens approached them from the woods and attempted to hijack their vehicle,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release.

The driver was assaulted as one of the armed suspects tried to gain control of the vehicle, Koon said. One assailant took money from the victim’s wallet while another held the passengers in the backseat at gunpoint.

A K-9 officer tracked the young suspects to a nearby address, Koon said.

Investigators charged the teens Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. One is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. The remaining suspects were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

The teens are not being identified because of their age, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman said. There was no immediate word Tuesday on what charges they face.