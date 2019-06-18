Teen killed in York County crash on I-77 in Rock Hill identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A teen from the lowcountry of South Carolina has been identified as the person killed in a crash Monday in York County.

Quinyah McCoy, 17, of North Charleston, was a backseat passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle on northbound Interstate 77, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

McCoy died at the scene.

Four other people were injured in the wreck, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department. One of those who was hurt was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, while three others were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

Names of the people injured have not been released. Rock Hill Police Department officers also responded and worked traffic near the scene as the highway was blocked for more than an hour.

The crash happened near mile marker 81 of I-77, according to S.C. Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers have not yet released details about the wreck.

The collision remains under investigation by both the highway patrol and the coroner’s office.