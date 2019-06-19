Mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine, South Carolina cops say

Union County Sheriff's Office

A baby tested positive for cocaine, deputies say, and now her mother has been charged with neglect, according to WHNS.

Police arrested Ahbenee B. Hooker, the mother of the 8-month-old girl, on Monday, WSPA reports.

The Department of Social Services in Newberry County tested the baby’s hair and referred the case to the sheriff’s office in late April, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Court records show deputies arrested Hooker on Monday and she was released the same day on an $8,000 bond.

