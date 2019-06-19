South Carolina

Kids left alone in Myrtle Beach room with gun, beer while adults went to bar, cops say

Four children, ages 1 to 11 years old, were left alone in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with open beer cans and a loaded gun while the adults went to the bar, according to arrest warrants.

Myrtle Beach police went to a room at a vacation property, at 1804 N. Ocean Blvd., for a report of child neglect on Wednesday. There, they found a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old and two 11-year-olds left alone in the room for more than 30 minutes around midnight, according to arrest warrants.

There was a loaded gun in the room that all the children could have reached, according to the warrants. There were also open beer cans spread throughout the area, the warrants state.

Police charged Crystal Martin, 30, and Morgan Allgood, 24, with four counts each of unlawful neglect of a child. Morgan’s bond was set at $20,000, and Allgood’s was set at $10,000.

One child was not related to either Martin or Allgood, while the other three were related to one or both of the defendants.

