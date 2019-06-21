Cellphone owner jailed after phone turned in to York County police had child porn

Meet Ruger, the ‘game-changer’ dog in fight against child predators Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

A Rock Hill man faces 11 felony child porn and voyeurism charges after illicit photos of girls as young as age 3 were on his cellphone, deputies said.

Richard Henry Austin II, 34, was arrested Friday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one charge of voyeurism, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Austin had pornographic photos on the phone of children as young as age 3, warrants show.

He also was charged with voyeurism after police said Austin used the phone slipped under a bathroom door to record a victim getting into a shower, warrants state.

The phone was turned into Fort Mill Police Department on June 12, according to a sheriff’s office report. Sheriff’s office Det. Alex Clark, who specializes in computer sex crimes where children are victims, investigated.

Clark said the investigation showed the cellphone belonged to Austin. Clark determined the photos had been downloaded to the phone starting in 2018, warrants show.

Austin is on probation from a May conviction for financial card fraud, according to court records.





The case has been submitted to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office Internet Crimes Against Children task force for prosecution.





He remains at the York County jail.