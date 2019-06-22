SC man who police say shot at car carrying kids arrested after Georgia SWAT standoff

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

The SWAT team for a Georgia police force negotiated for hours with a suspect wanted in South Carolina as he took refuge in a home outside Atlanta, police said.

The tactical team tried to get Kevis Price to surrender himself on charges he faces in Newberry County.

Kevis Price wanted on warrants for attempted murder in Newberry was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Gwinnett County outside Atlanta. Price is accused of shooting a car with 2 children inside in May Provided by NCSO

A May 10 Facebook post from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Price, 29, was one of the gunmen that ambushed a car with four people inside, including two children.

Price and others waited at Mt. Zion Baptist Church for a car to leave a house on nearby Vincent Street, the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said. The shooting suspects fired on the car as it came to an intersection.

When the driver tried to escape the bullets, the Sheriff’s Office said Price and his accomplices kept shooting. As deputies hurried to the scene, they said the suspects fled.

A stray bullet was also fired through a nearby business, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Miraculously no one was injured in this extremely violent and irresponsible act,” Sheriff Lee Foster said on Facebook at the time. “Anyone that would shoot into a car with small children should never be able to walk as a free person again. We will search for him, we will find him, and we will prosecute him. He can run, but he will never be able to hide.”

Investigators believe Price had a “vendetta” against a family member of the people in the car.

“It appears the victims in this situation are innocent and just happen to be kin to someone Price is in conflict,” the Facebook post said.

Police obtained warrants for Price on four counts of attempted murder and a weapon charge . Foster said Price had a violent criminal record and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Georgia SWAT standoff

Friday, Secret Service and Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia found Price. The department said it received a call early Friday morning from Secret Service asking for backup serving a warrant at a home on Riversound Drive in Snellville, a town about 40 minutes east of Atlanta. Authorities believed that Price was at the house.

“Out of abundance of caution, it was decided that the SWAT Team would be utilized,” Gwinnett police said in a statement. “After several hours, Kevis (Devon) Price was taken into custody.”

After his arrest, Price was booked in the Gwinnett County Detention Center where he’ll be held until he is transported to South Carolina. Along with Price’s four attempted murder charges, police in Georgia added an obstruction of justice charge for the standoff.

Police believe that Price hid out with another suspect, Tiyon K. Sanders, 25, who is wanted in Newberry on an armed robbery warrant.

The Newberry Sheriff’s Office said Price and an accomplice refused to come out of the residence. After a search of the house, the SWAT team determined Sanders was not in the house, according to Gwinnett police.

Multiple prior convictions

Price’s convictions go back to 2006 in Newberry County, according to court records. That year he pleaded guilty to the highest degree of assault and battery. A judge sentenced him to six years in jail, though he got out early through the Youthful Offender Act, which grants leniency in sentencing to people between 17 and 24, records show.

In 2009, Price pleaded guilty to a lesser degree of assault and battery as well as a gun charge, court documents indicate. The next year police charged him with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He pleaded guilty and a judge suspended a 3-year sentence, giving him four years probation.

By 2013, Price was in court again facing a third-degree assault and battery charge, according to records. He pleaded guilty and went free after a month in jail. In 2017, police charged him with marijuana possession and he pleaded guilty.

Each attempted murder charge against Price could land him 20 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Sanders has a record that goes back to 2010. That year, Newberry police charged him with third-degree burglary and he pleaded guilty. Between 2011 and 2014 he pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges, eventually being sentenced to three years in prison.

Sanders’ warrant for armed robbery could bring up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.

Police are asking if anyone knows where Tiyon Sanders is to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.