Rock Hill woman tried to kill sleeping victim in hammer attack, police say

A Rock Hill woman has been arrested after she tried to kill a sleeping woman by hitting the victim in the head with a hammer, police said.

Kelia Jeana Shelton, 27, is charged by the Rock Hill Police Department with attempted murder and grand larceny, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

“The defendant struck the victim numerous times on her head with a hammer with the intent to kill her,” the warrant for attempted murder states. “This act caused great bodily injury to the victim’s head and moderate bodily injury to the right arm while the victim was in the bed asleep.”

Shelton also is accused of stealing the victim’s 2012 Chevy truck, police said. Shelton was caught after a traffic stop shortly after the incident, police said in the arrest warrants.

Shelton has no previous criminal history in South Carolina, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. She was booked into the York County jail Friday and is being held without bond, records show.