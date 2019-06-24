South Carolina
$100,000 lottery ticket sold at Midlands gas station
Someone is starting their week $100,000 richer after a winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Midlands gas station, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.
The lottery said Monday that a winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at Enmarket No. 882 on Neeses Highway in Orangeburg.
Because the player paid an extra dollar for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000, according to the release.
The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 3, 6, 11, 14 and 66, with a Powerball of 21.
Lottery officials say more than 11,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $122 million, according to the lottery.
