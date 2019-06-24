Woman drove drunk with 4 kids, including infant, in car, Rock Hill police say

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

A woman was charged for driving drunk with four children in the car, Rock Hill police officers said.

Andrea Lashay Chisholm, 28, had three young children in the back seat of the car and an infant in a car seat that was not secured properly, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

Responding officers found a cup of beer and a cup of liquor in center console cup holders, according to the report.

Chisholm was charged with four counts of child endangerment in a vehicle, DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, driving with a suspended license, two open container violations, and a child restraint violation.

Police were called late Saturday around 11 p.m. after dispatchers received complaints from another driver. Rock Hill officers found the vehicle at the intersection of Saluda Street and Heckle Boulevard and tried to make a traffic stop with blue lights and siren but the car did not stop, officers said.

Police followed the vehicle until it stopped several blocks away. The car disregarded a stop sign and failed to maintain its lane throughout the pursuit, officers said.

After the car stopped on Simrill Street, officers saw three young children in the back seat and an infant in an improperly secured safety seat, according to the report.

Officers could smell alcohol but Chisholm refused to take an alcohol test, police said.

Police called EMS to check the children, then the kids were taken to a family member’s home.