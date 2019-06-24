Teen charged with murder after 3 people killed in shooting, SC cops say

Elijah Ty Rez Head is charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Greenwood County Detention Center

A teenager was charged with three counts of murder after a Sunday shooting in which three people were killed at an apartment complex, said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

At the time of the shooting that also injured another person, 19-year-old Elijah Ty Rez Head was out on bond after being previously charged with other violent crimes, the Index-Journal reported.

The Greenwood teen is accused of killing 62-year-old Shirley Jean Jones, 26-year-old Steven Travon Tinch and 24-year-old John Tavier Tavaulis Moss, who were shot with a handgun at an Abbeville apartment complex Sunday morning, according to arrest warrants provided by SLED.

Jones and Tinch died at the Hickory Heights Apartments, and Moss died at a hospital, WPSA reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A fourth person was shot but survived, warrants show. Information on the man’s condition was unavailable.

No motive for the shooting has been made public.

Head was arrested early Monday morning at a Greenwood motel, according to WHNS.

He was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center, where Head was charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, SLED said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Head was out on bond after being charged with armed robbery and weapons crimes, and those charges are still pending, according to the Index-Journal.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.