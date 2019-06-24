Three killed in crash blocking major highway to Columbia, SC cops say

Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported. South Carolina Highway Patrol

Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck Monday on a major highway connecting Columbia and Charleston, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on a section of Interstate 26 in Orangeburg, according to highway patrol.

The collision involving a tractor trailer has blocked all lanes of travel on I-26, the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported.

The 2011 Freightliner tractor trailer was heading east when it crossed the median and collided “head on” with a 2008 Toyota van, Lance Cpl. David Jones said.

Three of the four people in the van were killed, while the other was airlifted to a hospital with “serious injuries,” according to Jones.

The driver of the truck was wearing his seat belt, but was also injured in the wreck and had to be taken to an area hospital, Jones said.

The deadly wreck occurred near Exit 154-A, for US-301, per SCDOT.

Detours have been set up, and highway patrol is warning all drivers heading west toward Columbia to expect delays.

This could cause long waits on the highway for drivers making an evening commute.

“As troopers investigate this crash, please know that it may take some time. Pack your patience,” Jones tweeted. “Most importantly, keep these victims and there family in your thoughts & prayers.”

One person tweeted it was a “horrific wreck.”

Information on possible criminal charges was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.





