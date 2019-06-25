Argument with 7-year-old nephew over video game escalates, puts man in jail, SC cops say

Do you know the signs of child abuse & neglect? Here are 10 things to look for The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

A South Carolina man went from arguing with his 7-year-old nephew over a video game to a jail cell Saturday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

While staying at his sister’s Jonesville home, Johnathon Aaron Lingerfelt made profane and threatening comments to her and her son, according to an incident report.

The boy was playing a video game with his father when the 28-year-old Union man began swearing at and arguing with his nephew, the Sheriff’s Office said in the incident report.

Lingerfelt’s sister told deputies he berated her child, at one point saying “See, you don’t know s---,” according to the incident report.

When the boy’s mother intervened, telling her brother it was not good to be “cussing like that” with children in the home, she said Lingerfelt used a vulgar term when ordering her to “shut up,” deputies said in the incident report.

Deputies said that one of those children was Lingerfelt’s 7-month-old daughter.

When Lingerfelt said he would leave with the baby, his sister told him that the child could not go because she had been placed in the home by the Department of Social Services, which was investigating him for “abuse and neglect,” according to the incident report.

Hearing this, Lingerfelt told his sister he was going to “punch her” in the mouth, the Sheriff’s Office said in the report.

The Sheriff’s Office was called, and Lingerfelt admitted he cursed at his nephew and threatened to hit his sister, responding deputies said.

He was arrested and taken to the Union County Jail, where he was charged with breach of peace, according to the incident report.

The maximum penalty for a misdemeanor breach of peace charge in South Carolina is 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, but punishment can be more severe if it is determined the crime was “of a high and aggravated nature,” according to FindLaw.